Convert VND to UAH at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Vietnamese dongs to Ukrainian hryvnias

1,000 vnd
1.59 uah

₫1.000 VND = ₴0.001588 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:24
Wise

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9311.3511,376.981.37536.78157.085
1 AUD0.66210.6170.895912.0430.91124.361104.045
1 EUR1.0741.62111.4511,478.461.47639.491168.66
1 SGD0.741.1170.68911,018.971.01727.217116.243

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1000 VND1,58816 UAH
2000 VND3,17632 UAH
5000 VND7,94080 UAH
10000 VND15,88160 UAH
20000 VND31,76320 UAH
50000 VND79,40800 UAH
100000 VND158,81600 UAH
200000 VND317,63200 UAH
500000 VND794,08000 UAH
1000000 VND1.588,16000 UAH
2000000 VND3.176,32000 UAH
5000000 VND7.940,80000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Vietnamese Dong
1 UAH629,66100 VND
5 UAH3.148,30500 VND
10 UAH6.296,61000 VND
20 UAH12.593,22000 VND
50 UAH31.483,05000 VND
100 UAH62.966,10000 VND
250 UAH157.415,25000 VND
500 UAH314.830,50000 VND
1000 UAH629.661,00000 VND
2000 UAH1.259.322,00000 VND
5000 UAH3.148.305,00000 VND
10000 UAH6.296.610,00000 VND