5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Ukrainian hryvnias
Convert VND to UAH at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to UAH conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00161 UAH
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 VND to UAH
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0017
|0.0017
|Low
|0.0016
|0.0016
|Average
|0.0016
|0.0016
|Change
|-3.18%
|-0.07%
|View full history
1 VND to UAH stats
The performance of VND to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0017 and a 30 day low of 0.0016. This means the 30 day average was 0.0016. The change for VND to UAH was -3.18.
The performance of VND to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0017 and a 90 day low of 0.0016. This means the 90 day average was 0.0016. The change for VND to UAH was -0.07.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Ukrainian hryvnias
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ukrainian Hryvnia
|1000 VND
|1.61417 UAH
|2000 VND
|3.22834 UAH
|5000 VND
|8.07085 UAH
|10000 VND
|16.14170 UAH
|20000 VND
|32.28340 UAH
|50000 VND
|80.70850 UAH
|100000 VND
|161.41700 UAH
|200000 VND
|322.83400 UAH
|500000 VND
|807.08500 UAH
|1000000 VND
|1,614.17000 UAH
|2000000 VND
|3,228.34000 UAH
|5000000 VND
|8,070.85000 UAH
|Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Vietnamese Dong
|1 UAH
|619.51200 VND
|5 UAH
|3,097.56000 VND
|10 UAH
|6,195.12000 VND
|20 UAH
|12,390.24000 VND
|50 UAH
|30,975.60000 VND
|100 UAH
|61,951.20000 VND
|250 UAH
|154,878.00000 VND
|500 UAH
|309,756.00000 VND
|1000 UAH
|619,512.00000 VND
|2000 UAH
|1,239,024.00000 VND
|5000 UAH
|3,097,560.00000 VND
|10000 UAH
|6,195,120.00000 VND