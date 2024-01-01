5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Vietnamese dongs

Convert UAH to VND at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = ₫619.5 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

UAH to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VND
1 UAH to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High619.6340621.2530
Low598.1650596.7720
Average606.2710608.0110
Change3.56%0.06%
View full history

1 UAH to VND stats

The performance of UAH to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 619.6340 and a 30 day low of 598.1650. This means the 30 day average was 606.2710. The change for UAH to VND was 3.56.

The performance of UAH to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 621.2530 and a 90 day low of 596.7720. This means the 90 day average was 608.0110. The change for UAH to VND was 0.06.

Track market ratesView UAH to VND chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92584.0820.7721.321.38717.6991.51
1 EUR1.081190.8550.8341.4271.49819.1251.631
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2951.199108.91611.711.79622.9271.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Vietnamese Dong
1 UAH619.47100 VND
5 UAH3,097.35500 VND
10 UAH6,194.71000 VND
20 UAH12,389.42000 VND
50 UAH30,973.55000 VND
100 UAH61,947.10000 VND
250 UAH154,867.75000 VND
500 UAH309,735.50000 VND
1000 UAH619,471.00000 VND
2000 UAH1,238,942.00000 VND
5000 UAH3,097,355.00000 VND
10000 UAH6,194,710.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1000 VND1.61428 UAH
2000 VND3.22856 UAH
5000 VND8.07140 UAH
10000 VND16.14280 UAH
20000 VND32.28560 UAH
50000 VND80.71400 UAH
100000 VND161.42800 UAH
200000 VND322.85600 UAH
500000 VND807.14000 UAH
1000000 VND1,614.28000 UAH
2000000 VND3,228.56000 UAH
5000000 VND8,071.40000 UAH