1 million Vietnamese dongs to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert VND to UAH at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ₴0.001614 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:11
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UAH
1 VND to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00170.0017
Low0.00160.0016
Average0.00160.0016
Change-3.18%-0.07%
View full history

1 VND to UAH stats

The performance of VND to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0017 and a 30 day low of 0.0016. This means the 30 day average was 0.0016. The change for VND to UAH was -3.18.

The performance of VND to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0017 and a 90 day low of 0.0016. This means the 90 day average was 0.0016. The change for VND to UAH was -0.07.

Track market ratesView VND to UAH chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9241.321,386.731.38533.795151.785
1 AUD0.66210.6120.874918.5010.91822.384100.535
1 EUR1.0821.63411.4281,500.791.49936.574164.265
1 SGD0.7581.1440.711,050.831.0525.609115.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1000 VND1.61417 UAH
2000 VND3.22834 UAH
5000 VND8.07085 UAH
10000 VND16.14170 UAH
20000 VND32.28340 UAH
50000 VND80.70850 UAH
100000 VND161.41700 UAH
200000 VND322.83400 UAH
500000 VND807.08500 UAH
1000000 VND1,614.17000 UAH
2000000 VND3,228.34000 UAH
5000000 VND8,070.85000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Vietnamese Dong
1 UAH619.51200 VND
5 UAH3,097.56000 VND
10 UAH6,195.12000 VND
20 UAH12,390.24000 VND
50 UAH30,975.60000 VND
100 UAH61,951.20000 VND
250 UAH154,878.00000 VND
500 UAH309,756.00000 VND
1000 UAH619,512.00000 VND
2000 UAH1,239,024.00000 VND
5000 UAH3,097,560.00000 VND
10000 UAH6,195,120.00000 VND