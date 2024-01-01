5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Tunisian dinars

Convert UAH to TND at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = DT0.07563 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:08
UAH to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TND
1 UAH to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07560.0763
Low0.07360.0736
Average0.07470.0748
Change2.80%-0.35%
1 UAH to TND stats

The performance of UAH to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0756 and a 30 day low of 0.0736. This means the 30 day average was 0.0747. The change for UAH to TND was 2.80.

The performance of UAH to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0763 and a 90 day low of 0.0736. This means the 90 day average was 0.0748. The change for UAH to TND was -0.35.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Tunisian Dinar
1 UAH0.07563 TND
5 UAH0.37817 TND
10 UAH0.75634 TND
20 UAH1.51268 TND
50 UAH3.78170 TND
100 UAH7.56341 TND
250 UAH18.90852 TND
500 UAH37.81705 TND
1000 UAH75.63410 TND
2000 UAH151.26820 TND
5000 UAH378.17050 TND
10000 UAH756.34100 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 TND13.22150 UAH
5 TND66.10750 UAH
10 TND132.21500 UAH
20 TND264.43000 UAH
50 TND661.07500 UAH
100 TND1,322.15000 UAH
250 TND3,305.37500 UAH
500 TND6,610.75000 UAH
1000 TND13,221.50000 UAH
2000 TND26,443.00000 UAH
5000 TND66,107.50000 UAH
10000 TND132,215.00000 UAH