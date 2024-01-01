Ukrainian hryvnias to Japanese yen today

Convert UAH to JPY at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = ¥3.710 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:34
UAH to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JPY
1 UAH to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.71053.7751
Low3.46843.4257
Average3.60103.5729
Change6.81%-1.29%
1 UAH to JPY stats

The performance of UAH to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.7105 and a 30 day low of 3.4684. This means the 30 day average was 3.6010. The change for UAH to JPY was 6.81.

The performance of UAH to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.7751 and a 90 day low of 3.4257. This means the 90 day average was 3.5729. The change for UAH to JPY was -1.29.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.080.7711.321.38517.7061.507
1 EUR1.08190.810.8331.4261.49619.1241.628
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2971.201109.07711.7131.79622.971.955

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Japanese Yen
1 UAH3.71049 JPY
5 UAH18.55245 JPY
10 UAH37.10490 JPY
20 UAH74.20980 JPY
50 UAH185.52450 JPY
100 UAH371.04900 JPY
250 UAH927.62250 JPY
500 UAH1,855.24500 JPY
1000 UAH3,710.49000 JPY
2000 UAH7,420.98000 JPY
5000 UAH18,552.45000 JPY
10000 UAH37,104.90000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Ukrainian Hryvnia
100 JPY26.95060 UAH
1000 JPY269.50600 UAH
1500 JPY404.25900 UAH
2000 JPY539.01200 UAH
3000 JPY808.51800 UAH
5000 JPY1,347.53000 UAH
5400 JPY1,455.33240 UAH
10000 JPY2,695.06000 UAH
15000 JPY4,042.59000 UAH
20000 JPY5,390.12000 UAH
25000 JPY6,737.65000 UAH
30000 JPY8,085.18000 UAH