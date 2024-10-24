Ukrainian hryvnia to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Japanese yen is currently 3.710 today, reflecting a -0.614% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 1.566% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 3.733 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 3.639 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.218% increase in value.