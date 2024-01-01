10 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Jamaican dollars

Convert UAH to JMD at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = J$3.845 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:31
UAH to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JMD
1 UAH to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.86633.8663
Low3.80503.8050
Average3.84533.8344
Change1.06%0.52%
1 UAH to JMD stats

The performance of UAH to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8663 and a 30 day low of 3.8050. This means the 30 day average was 3.8453. The change for UAH to JMD was 1.06.

The performance of UAH to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8663 and a 90 day low of 3.8050. This means the 90 day average was 3.8344. The change for UAH to JMD was 0.52.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0740.7711.321.38517.7071.507
1 EUR1.08190.8210.8321.4261.49619.1281.628
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2981.201109.09911.7131.79722.9781.955

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Jamaican Dollar
1 UAH3.84534 JMD
5 UAH19.22670 JMD
10 UAH38.45340 JMD
20 UAH76.90680 JMD
50 UAH192.26700 JMD
100 UAH384.53400 JMD
250 UAH961.33500 JMD
500 UAH1,922.67000 JMD
1000 UAH3,845.34000 JMD
2000 UAH7,690.68000 JMD
5000 UAH19,226.70000 JMD
10000 UAH38,453.40000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 JMD0.26006 UAH
5 JMD1.30027 UAH
10 JMD2.60055 UAH
20 JMD5.20110 UAH
50 JMD13.00275 UAH
100 JMD26.00550 UAH
250 JMD65.01375 UAH
500 JMD130.02750 UAH
1000 JMD260.05500 UAH
2000 JMD520.11000 UAH
5000 JMD1,300.27500 UAH
10000 JMD2,600.55000 UAH