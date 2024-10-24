Ukrainian hryvnia to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Jamaican dollars is currently 3.845 today, reflecting a -0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.442% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 3.867 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 3.845 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.293% decrease in value.