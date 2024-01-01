50 Ukrainian hryvnias to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert UAH to IDR at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = Rp380.1 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:24
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

UAH to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IDR
1 UAH to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High382.4390400.4910
Low368.2930368.1650
Average376.2452380.4701
Change3.00%-4.57%
View full history

1 UAH to IDR stats

The performance of UAH to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 382.4390 and a 30 day low of 368.2930. This means the 30 day average was 376.2452. The change for UAH to IDR was 3.00.

The performance of UAH to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 400.4910 and a 90 day low of 368.1650. This means the 90 day average was 380.4701. The change for UAH to IDR was -4.57.

Track market ratesView UAH to IDR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0760.771.321.38417.7091.506
1 EUR1.08190.8320.8321.4261.49519.1321.627
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2981.201109.13511.7141.79622.9871.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Indonesian Rupiah
1 UAH380.09800 IDR
5 UAH1,900.49000 IDR
10 UAH3,800.98000 IDR
20 UAH7,601.96000 IDR
50 UAH19,004.90000 IDR
100 UAH38,009.80000 IDR
250 UAH95,024.50000 IDR
500 UAH190,049.00000 IDR
1000 UAH380,098.00000 IDR
2000 UAH760,196.00000 IDR
5000 UAH1,900,490.00000 IDR
10000 UAH3,800,980.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 IDR0.00263 UAH
5 IDR0.01315 UAH
10 IDR0.02631 UAH
20 IDR0.05262 UAH
50 IDR0.13155 UAH
100 IDR0.26309 UAH
250 IDR0.65773 UAH
500 IDR1.31545 UAH
1000 IDR2.63090 UAH
2000 IDR5.26180 UAH
5000 IDR13.15450 UAH
10000 IDR26.30900 UAH