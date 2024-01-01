500 Ukrainian hryvnias to Indonesian rupiahs
Convert UAH to IDR at the real exchange rate
UAH to IDR conversion chart
1 UAH = 380.09800 IDR
0
|1 UAH to IDR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|382.4390
|400.4910
|Low
|368.2930
|368.1650
|Average
|376.2452
|380.4701
|Change
|3.00%
|-4.57%
1 UAH to IDR stats
The performance of UAH to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 382.4390 and a 30 day low of 368.2930. This means the 30 day average was 376.2452. The change for UAH to IDR was 3.00.
The performance of UAH to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 400.4910 and a 90 day low of 368.1650. This means the 90 day average was 380.4701. The change for UAH to IDR was -4.57.
|Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Indonesian Rupiah
|1 UAH
|380.09800 IDR
|5 UAH
|1900.49000 IDR
|10 UAH
|3800.98000 IDR
|20 UAH
|7601.96000 IDR
|50 UAH
|19004.90000 IDR
|100 UAH
|38009.80000 IDR
|250 UAH
|95024.50000 IDR
|500 UAH
|190049.00000 IDR
|1000 UAH
|380098.00000 IDR
|2000 UAH
|760196.00000 IDR
|5000 UAH
|1900490.00000 IDR
|10000 UAH
|3800980.00000 IDR