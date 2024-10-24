Ukrainian hryvnia to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 380.098 today, reflecting a -0.230% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.574% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 381.463 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 376.524 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.403% increase in value.