500 Ukrainian hryvnias to Ethiopian birrs

Convert UAH to ETB at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = Br2.847 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:59
UAH to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ETB
1 UAH to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.94572.9457
Low2.84691.4126
Average2.89552.6437
Change-1.73%101.53%
1 UAH to ETB stats

The performance of UAH to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9457 and a 30 day low of 2.8469. This means the 30 day average was 2.8955. The change for UAH to ETB was -1.73.

The performance of UAH to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9457 and a 90 day low of 1.4126. This means the 90 day average was 2.6437. The change for UAH to ETB was 101.53.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0750.7711.321.38317.7161.505
1 EUR1.08190.8050.8321.4261.49419.1341.625
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2981.202109.11611.7131.79522.9931.953

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Ethiopian Birr
1 UAH2.84690 ETB
5 UAH14.23450 ETB
10 UAH28.46900 ETB
20 UAH56.93800 ETB
50 UAH142.34500 ETB
100 UAH284.69000 ETB
250 UAH711.72500 ETB
500 UAH1,423.45000 ETB
1000 UAH2,846.90000 ETB
2000 UAH5,693.80000 ETB
5000 UAH14,234.50000 ETB
10000 UAH28,469.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ETB0.35126 UAH
5 ETB1.75630 UAH
10 ETB3.51259 UAH
20 ETB7.02518 UAH
50 ETB17.56295 UAH
100 ETB35.12590 UAH
250 ETB87.81475 UAH
500 ETB175.62950 UAH
1000 ETB351.25900 UAH
2000 ETB702.51800 UAH
5000 ETB1,756.29500 UAH
10000 ETB3,512.59000 UAH