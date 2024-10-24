Ukrainian hryvnia to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Ethiopian birrs is currently 2.847 today, reflecting a -2.432% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -2.447% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 2.922 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 2.847 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a -2.106% decrease in value.