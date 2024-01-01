10 Ethiopian birrs to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert ETB to UAH at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ₴0.3427 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:08
ETB to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UAH
1 ETB to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34980.7098
Low0.33950.3395
Average0.34530.3939
Change-2.02%-51.71%
View full history

1 ETB to UAH stats

The performance of ETB to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3498 and a 30 day low of 0.3395. This means the 30 day average was 0.3453. The change for ETB to UAH was -2.02.

The performance of ETB to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7098 and a 90 day low of 0.3395. This means the 90 day average was 0.3939. The change for ETB to UAH was -51.71.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ETB0.34272 UAH
5 ETB1.71359 UAH
10 ETB3.42718 UAH
20 ETB6.85436 UAH
50 ETB17.13590 UAH
100 ETB34.27180 UAH
250 ETB85.67950 UAH
500 ETB171.35900 UAH
1000 ETB342.71800 UAH
2000 ETB685.43600 UAH
5000 ETB1,713.59000 UAH
10000 ETB3,427.18000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Ethiopian Birr
1 UAH2.91785 ETB
5 UAH14.58925 ETB
10 UAH29.17850 ETB
20 UAH58.35700 ETB
50 UAH145.89250 ETB
100 UAH291.78500 ETB
250 UAH729.46250 ETB
500 UAH1,458.92500 ETB
1000 UAH2,917.85000 ETB
2000 UAH5,835.70000 ETB
5000 UAH14,589.25000 ETB
10000 UAH29,178.50000 ETB