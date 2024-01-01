Ukrainian hryvnias to Algerian dinars today

Convert UAH to DZD at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = دج3.254 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UAH to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DZD
1 UAH to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.25443.3088
Low3.21393.2070
Average3.23923.2551
Change1.24%-0.87%
View full history

1 UAH to DZD stats

The performance of UAH to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2544 and a 30 day low of 3.2139. This means the 30 day average was 3.2392. The change for UAH to DZD was 1.24.

The performance of UAH to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3088 and a 90 day low of 3.2070. This means the 90 day average was 3.2551. The change for UAH to DZD was -0.87.

Track market ratesView UAH to DZD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0790.7711.321.38317.7221.505
1 EUR1.08190.7970.8321.4261.49419.1381.626
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2971.201109.08811.7131.79522.9931.953

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Algerian Dinar
1 UAH3.25390 DZD
5 UAH16.26950 DZD
10 UAH32.53900 DZD
20 UAH65.07800 DZD
50 UAH162.69500 DZD
100 UAH325.39000 DZD
250 UAH813.47500 DZD
500 UAH1,626.95000 DZD
1000 UAH3,253.90000 DZD
2000 UAH6,507.80000 DZD
5000 UAH16,269.50000 DZD
10000 UAH32,539.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DZD0.30732 UAH
5 DZD1.53662 UAH
10 DZD3.07323 UAH
20 DZD6.14646 UAH
50 DZD15.36615 UAH
100 DZD30.73230 UAH
250 DZD76.83075 UAH
500 DZD153.66150 UAH
1000 DZD307.32300 UAH
2000 DZD614.64600 UAH
5000 DZD1,536.61500 UAH
10000 DZD3,073.23000 UAH