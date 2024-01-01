1 Algerian dinar to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert DZD to UAH at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = ₴0.3075 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:37
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DZD to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UAH
1 DZD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31110.3118
Low0.30730.3022
Average0.30880.3072
Change-1.05%0.69%
View full history

1 DZD to UAH stats

The performance of DZD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3111 and a 30 day low of 0.3073. This means the 30 day average was 0.3088. The change for DZD to UAH was -1.05.

The performance of DZD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3118 and a 90 day low of 0.3022. This means the 90 day average was 0.3072. The change for DZD to UAH was 0.69.

Track market ratesView DZD to UAH chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8311.07990.6811.4911.6190.93621.571
1 GBP1.20311.298109.1021.7941.9481.12625.954
1 USD0.9270.771184.0771.3821.5010.86720
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DZD0.30747 UAH
5 DZD1.53736 UAH
10 DZD3.07471 UAH
20 DZD6.14942 UAH
50 DZD15.37355 UAH
100 DZD30.74710 UAH
250 DZD76.86775 UAH
500 DZD153.73550 UAH
1000 DZD307.47100 UAH
2000 DZD614.94200 UAH
5000 DZD1,537.35500 UAH
10000 DZD3,074.71000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Algerian Dinar
1 UAH3.25234 DZD
5 UAH16.26170 DZD
10 UAH32.52340 DZD
20 UAH65.04680 DZD
50 UAH162.61700 DZD
100 UAH325.23400 DZD
250 UAH813.08500 DZD
500 UAH1,626.17000 DZD
1000 UAH3,252.34000 DZD
2000 UAH6,504.68000 DZD
5000 UAH16,261.70000 DZD
10000 UAH32,523.40000 DZD