Ukrainian hryvnia to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Algerian dinars is currently 3.254 today, reflecting a 0.013% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.020% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 3.257 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 3.248 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.173% increase in value.