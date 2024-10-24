Ukrainian hryvnia to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Costa Rican colóns is currently 12.567 today, reflecting a -0.114% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.214% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 12.599 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 12.536 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.236% decrease in value.