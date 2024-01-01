500 Ukrainian hryvnias to Bahraini dinars

Convert UAH to BHD at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = .د.ب0.009196 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25
UAH to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BHD
1 UAH to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00920.0093
Low0.00920.0091
Average0.00920.0092
Change0.43%-0.24%
1 UAH to BHD stats

The performance of UAH to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0092 and a 30 day low of 0.0092. This means the 30 day average was 0.0092. The change for UAH to BHD was 0.43.

The performance of UAH to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0093 and a 90 day low of 0.0091. This means the 90 day average was 0.0092. The change for UAH to BHD was -0.24.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0720.7711.321.38217.7011.504
1 EUR1.08190.8270.8321.4261.49319.1241.624
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2981.201109.11211.7131.79422.9741.951

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bahraini Dinar
1 UAH0.00920 BHD
5 UAH0.04598 BHD
10 UAH0.09196 BHD
20 UAH0.18391 BHD
50 UAH0.45979 BHD
100 UAH0.91957 BHD
250 UAH2.29893 BHD
500 UAH4.59787 BHD
1000 UAH9.19573 BHD
2000 UAH18.39146 BHD
5000 UAH45.97865 BHD
10000 UAH91.95730 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BHD108.74600 UAH
5 BHD543.73000 UAH
10 BHD1,087.46000 UAH
20 BHD2,174.92000 UAH
50 BHD5,437.30000 UAH
100 BHD10,874.60000 UAH
250 BHD27,186.50000 UAH
500 BHD54,373.00000 UAH
1000 BHD108,746.00000 UAH
2000 BHD217,492.00000 UAH
5000 BHD543,730.00000 UAH
10000 BHD1,087,460.00000 UAH