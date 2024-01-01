100 Ukrainian hryvnias to Bangladeshi takas

Convert UAH to BDT at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = Tk2.915 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:21
UAH to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BDT
1 UAH to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.91482.9277
Low2.90402.8694
Average2.91352.9027
Change0.37%1.56%
1 UAH to BDT stats

The performance of UAH to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9148 and a 30 day low of 2.9040. This means the 30 day average was 2.9135. The change for UAH to BDT was 0.37.

The performance of UAH to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9277 and a 90 day low of 2.8694. This means the 90 day average was 2.9027. The change for UAH to BDT was 1.56.

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bangladeshi Taka
1 UAH2.91476 BDT
5 UAH14.57380 BDT
10 UAH29.14760 BDT
20 UAH58.29520 BDT
50 UAH145.73800 BDT
100 UAH291.47600 BDT
250 UAH728.69000 BDT
500 UAH1,457.38000 BDT
1000 UAH2,914.76000 BDT
2000 UAH5,829.52000 BDT
5000 UAH14,573.80000 BDT
10000 UAH29,147.60000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BDT0.34308 UAH
5 BDT1.71541 UAH
10 BDT3.43082 UAH
20 BDT6.86164 UAH
50 BDT17.15410 UAH
100 BDT34.30820 UAH
250 BDT85.77050 UAH
500 BDT171.54100 UAH
1000 BDT343.08200 UAH
2000 BDT686.16400 UAH
5000 BDT1,715.41000 UAH
10000 BDT3,430.82000 UAH