Ukrainian hryvnia to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Bangladeshi takas is currently 2.915 today, reflecting a -0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.004% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 2.927 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 2.914 on 20-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -0.417% decrease in value.