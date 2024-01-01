Convert SCR to ZAR at the real exchange rate

5 Seychellois rupees to South African rand

5 scr
6.33 zar

₨1.000 SCR = R1.265 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:24
How to convert Seychellois rupees to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / South African Rand
1 SCR1.26520 ZAR
5 SCR6.32600 ZAR
10 SCR12.65200 ZAR
20 SCR25.30400 ZAR
50 SCR63.26000 ZAR
100 SCR126.52000 ZAR
250 SCR316.30000 ZAR
500 SCR632.60000 ZAR
1000 SCR1,265.20000 ZAR
2000 SCR2,530.40000 ZAR
5000 SCR6,326.00000 ZAR
10000 SCR12,652.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Seychellois Rupee
1 ZAR0.79039 SCR
5 ZAR3.95196 SCR
10 ZAR7.90391 SCR
20 ZAR15.80782 SCR
50 ZAR39.51955 SCR
100 ZAR79.03910 SCR
250 ZAR197.59775 SCR
500 ZAR395.19550 SCR
1000 ZAR790.39100 SCR
2000 ZAR1,580.78200 SCR
5000 ZAR3,951.95500 SCR
10000 ZAR7,903.91000 SCR