5 Seychellois rupees to South African rand

Convert SCR to ZAR at the real exchange rate

5 scr
6.45 zar

1.00000 SCR = 1.29028 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / South African Rand
1 SCR1.29028 ZAR
5 SCR6.45140 ZAR
10 SCR12.90280 ZAR
20 SCR25.80560 ZAR
50 SCR64.51400 ZAR
100 SCR129.02800 ZAR
250 SCR322.57000 ZAR
500 SCR645.14000 ZAR
1000 SCR1290.28000 ZAR
2000 SCR2580.56000 ZAR
5000 SCR6451.40000 ZAR
10000 SCR12902.80000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Seychellois Rupee
1 ZAR0.77503 SCR
5 ZAR3.87514 SCR
10 ZAR7.75028 SCR
20 ZAR15.50056 SCR
50 ZAR38.75140 SCR
100 ZAR77.50280 SCR
250 ZAR193.75700 SCR
500 ZAR387.51400 SCR
1000 ZAR775.02800 SCR
2000 ZAR1550.05600 SCR
5000 ZAR3875.14000 SCR
10000 ZAR7750.28000 SCR