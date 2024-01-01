20 Seychellois rupees to Saudi riyals

Convert SCR to SAR at the real exchange rate

20 scr
5.27 sar

₨1.000 SCR = SR0.2635 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:57
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Saudi Riyal
1 SCR0.26349 SAR
5 SCR1.31745 SAR
10 SCR2.63490 SAR
20 SCR5.26980 SAR
50 SCR13.17450 SAR
100 SCR26.34900 SAR
250 SCR65.87250 SAR
500 SCR131.74500 SAR
1000 SCR263.49000 SAR
2000 SCR526.98000 SAR
5000 SCR1,317.45000 SAR
10000 SCR2,634.90000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Seychellois Rupee
1 SAR3.79521 SCR
5 SAR18.97605 SCR
10 SAR37.95210 SCR
20 SAR75.90420 SCR
50 SAR189.76050 SCR
100 SAR379.52100 SCR
250 SAR948.80250 SCR
500 SAR1,897.60500 SCR
1000 SAR3,795.21000 SCR
2000 SAR7,590.42000 SCR
5000 SAR18,976.05000 SCR
10000 SAR37,952.10000 SCR