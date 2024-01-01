500 Saudi riyals to Seychellois rupees

Convert SAR to SCR at the real exchange rate

500 sar
1,817.96 scr

SR1.000 SAR = ₨3.636 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.558279.21.3690.93658.9071.5020.791
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.73161.047203.98210.68443.0371.0980.578

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Seychellois Rupee
1 SAR3.63592 SCR
5 SAR18.17960 SCR
10 SAR36.35920 SCR
20 SAR72.71840 SCR
50 SAR181.79600 SCR
100 SAR363.59200 SCR
250 SAR908.98000 SCR
500 SAR1,817.96000 SCR
1000 SAR3,635.92000 SCR
2000 SAR7,271.84000 SCR
5000 SAR18,179.60000 SCR
10000 SAR36,359.20000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Saudi Riyal
1 SCR0.27503 SAR
5 SCR1.37517 SAR
10 SCR2.75034 SAR
20 SCR5.50068 SAR
50 SCR13.75170 SAR
100 SCR27.50340 SAR
250 SCR68.75850 SAR
500 SCR137.51700 SAR
1000 SCR275.03400 SAR
2000 SCR550.06800 SAR
5000 SCR1,375.17000 SAR
10000 SCR2,750.34000 SAR