Convert SCR to CZK at the real exchange rate

5,000 Seychellois rupees to Czech korunas

5,000 scr
8,185.95 czk

₨1.000 SCR = Kč1.637 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:42
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SCR1.63719 CZK
5 SCR8.18595 CZK
10 SCR16.37190 CZK
20 SCR32.74380 CZK
50 SCR81.85950 CZK
100 SCR163.71900 CZK
250 SCR409.29750 CZK
500 SCR818.59500 CZK
1000 SCR1,637.19000 CZK
2000 SCR3,274.38000 CZK
5000 SCR8,185.95000 CZK
10000 SCR16,371.90000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Seychellois Rupee
1 CZK0.61080 SCR
5 CZK3.05401 SCR
10 CZK6.10802 SCR
20 CZK12.21604 SCR
50 CZK30.54010 SCR
100 CZK61.08020 SCR
250 CZK152.70050 SCR
500 CZK305.40100 SCR
1000 CZK610.80200 SCR
2000 CZK1,221.60400 SCR
5000 CZK3,054.01000 SCR
10000 CZK6,108.02000 SCR