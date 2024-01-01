1 Saudi riyal to Thai bahts

Convert SAR to THB at the real exchange rate

1 sar
9.84 thb

SR1.000 SAR = ฿9.836 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:22
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Thai Baht
1 SAR9.83620 THB
5 SAR49.18100 THB
10 SAR98.36200 THB
20 SAR196.72400 THB
50 SAR491.81000 THB
100 SAR983.62000 THB
250 SAR2,459.05000 THB
500 SAR4,918.10000 THB
1000 SAR9,836.20000 THB
2000 SAR19,672.40000 THB
5000 SAR49,181.00000 THB
10000 SAR98,362.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Saudi Riyal
1 THB0.10167 SAR
5 THB0.50833 SAR
10 THB1.01665 SAR
20 THB2.03330 SAR
50 THB5.08325 SAR
100 THB10.16650 SAR
250 THB25.41625 SAR
500 THB50.83250 SAR
1000 THB101.66500 SAR
2000 THB203.33000 SAR
5000 THB508.32500 SAR
10000 THB1,016.65000 SAR