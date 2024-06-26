Saudi riyal to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Thai bahts is currently 9.836 today, reflecting a 0.528% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.664% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 9.836 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 9.752 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.190% increase in value.