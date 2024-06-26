Saudi riyal to Salvadoran colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Salvadoran colóns is currently 2.332 today, reflecting a 0.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.001% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Salvadoran colóns has fluctuated between a high of 2.332 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 2.332 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.008% decrease in value.