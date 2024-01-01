Convert SAR to JPY at the real exchange rate

1 Saudi riyal to Japanese yen

1 sar
43 jpy

SR1.000 SAR = ¥42.73 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:52
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Japanese Yen
1 SAR42.73240 JPY
5 SAR213.66200 JPY
10 SAR427.32400 JPY
20 SAR854.64800 JPY
50 SAR2,136.62000 JPY
100 SAR4,273.24000 JPY
250 SAR10,683.10000 JPY
500 SAR21,366.20000 JPY
1000 SAR42,732.40000 JPY
2000 SAR85,464.80000 JPY
5000 SAR213,662.00000 JPY
10000 SAR427,324.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Saudi Riyal
100 JPY2.34014 SAR
1000 JPY23.40140 SAR
1500 JPY35.10210 SAR
2000 JPY46.80280 SAR
3000 JPY70.20420 SAR
5000 JPY117.00700 SAR
5400 JPY126.36756 SAR
10000 JPY234.01400 SAR
15000 JPY351.02100 SAR
20000 JPY468.02800 SAR
25000 JPY585.03500 SAR
30000 JPY702.04200 SAR