5,000 Saudi riyals to Jordanian dinars

Convert SAR to JOD at the real exchange rate

5,000 sar
944.785 jod

SR1.000 SAR = JD0.1890 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:51
How to convert Saudi riyals to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Jordanian Dinar
1 SAR0.18896 JOD
5 SAR0.94479 JOD
10 SAR1.88957 JOD
20 SAR3.77914 JOD
50 SAR9.44785 JOD
100 SAR18.89570 JOD
250 SAR47.23925 JOD
500 SAR94.47850 JOD
1000 SAR188.95700 JOD
2000 SAR377.91400 JOD
5000 SAR944.78500 JOD
10000 SAR1,889.57000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 JOD5.29221 SAR
5 JOD26.46105 SAR
10 JOD52.92210 SAR
20 JOD105.84420 SAR
50 JOD264.61050 SAR
100 JOD529.22100 SAR
250 JOD1,323.05250 SAR
500 JOD2,646.10500 SAR
1000 JOD5,292.21000 SAR
2000 JOD10,584.42000 SAR
5000 JOD26,461.05000 SAR
10000 JOD52,922.10000 SAR