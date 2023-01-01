1 Jordanian dinar to Saudi riyals

Convert JOD to SAR at the real exchange rate

1 jod
5.29 sar

1.00000 JOD = 5.28948 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861261.0974591.18161.464271.622850.94505518.7487
1 GBP1.1610911.2742105.8671.70011.884211.0972921.7683
1 USD0.911250.784806183.0851.334251.478740.8611517.0839
1 INR0.01096710.009445820.012035910.01605890.0177980.01036470.20562

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 JOD5.28948 SAR
5 JOD26.44740 SAR
10 JOD52.89480 SAR
20 JOD105.78960 SAR
50 JOD264.47400 SAR
100 JOD528.94800 SAR
250 JOD1322.37000 SAR
500 JOD2644.74000 SAR
1000 JOD5289.48000 SAR
2000 JOD10578.96000 SAR
5000 JOD26447.40000 SAR
10000 JOD52894.80000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Jordanian Dinar
1 SAR0.18905 JOD
5 SAR0.94527 JOD
10 SAR1.89054 JOD
20 SAR3.78108 JOD
50 SAR9.45270 JOD
100 SAR18.90540 JOD
250 SAR47.26350 JOD
500 SAR94.52700 JOD
1000 SAR189.05400 JOD
2000 SAR378.10800 JOD
5000 SAR945.27000 JOD
10000 SAR1890.54000 JOD