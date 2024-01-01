Convert RWF to NOK at the real exchange rate

50 Rwandan francs to Norwegian kroner

50 rwf
0.40 nok

R₣1.000 RWF = kr0.008068 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:31
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9361.3680.791.3571.50118.18983.606
1 EUR1.06811.4620.8441.451.60419.43289.321
1 CAD0.7310.68410.5770.9921.09713.29361.104
1 GBP1.2661.1851.73211.7181.923.024105.833

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Norwegian Krone
1 RWF0.00807 NOK
5 RWF0.04034 NOK
10 RWF0.08068 NOK
20 RWF0.16135 NOK
50 RWF0.40338 NOK
100 RWF0.80675 NOK
250 RWF2.01688 NOK
500 RWF4.03375 NOK
1000 RWF8.06750 NOK
2000 RWF16.13500 NOK
5000 RWF40.33750 NOK
10000 RWF80.67500 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Rwandan Franc
1 NOK123.95400 RWF
5 NOK619.77000 RWF
10 NOK1,239.54000 RWF
20 NOK2,479.08000 RWF
50 NOK6,197.70000 RWF
100 NOK12,395.40000 RWF
250 NOK30,988.50000 RWF
500 NOK61,977.00000 RWF
1000 NOK123,954.00000 RWF
2000 NOK247,908.00000 RWF
5000 NOK619,770.00000 RWF
10000 NOK1,239,540.00000 RWF