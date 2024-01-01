Convert RWF to BTN at the real exchange rate

100 Rwandan francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

100 rwf
6.36 btn

R₣1.000 RWF = Nu.0.06364 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:30
How to convert Rwandan francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 RWF0.06364 BTN
5 RWF0.31822 BTN
10 RWF0.63644 BTN
20 RWF1.27287 BTN
50 RWF3.18219 BTN
100 RWF6.36437 BTN
250 RWF15.91092 BTN
500 RWF31.82185 BTN
1000 RWF63.64370 BTN
2000 RWF127.28740 BTN
5000 RWF318.21850 BTN
10000 RWF636.43700 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Rwandan Franc
1 BTN15.71250 RWF
5 BTN78.56250 RWF
10 BTN157.12500 RWF
20 BTN314.25000 RWF
50 BTN785.62500 RWF
100 BTN1,571.25000 RWF
250 BTN3,928.12500 RWF
500 BTN7,856.25000 RWF
1000 BTN15,712.50000 RWF
2000 BTN31,425.00000 RWF
5000 BTN78,562.50000 RWF
10000 BTN157,125.00000 RWF