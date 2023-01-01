50 Serbian dinars to US dollars

Convert RSD to USD at the real exchange rate

50 rsd
0.47 usd

1.00000 RSD = 0.00943 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.9060516.9720.78545318.29881.324951.319683.2126
1 EUR1.1037118.7320.86696520.19641.462351.4564491.8417
1 MXN0.05892060.053384610.04627941.078180.07806680.07775164.90293
1 GBP1.273151.1534521.6079123.29711.686861.68005105.942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / US Dollar
1 RSD0.00943 USD
5 RSD0.04715 USD
10 RSD0.09429 USD
20 RSD0.18859 USD
50 RSD0.47147 USD
100 RSD0.94295 USD
250 RSD2.35737 USD
500 RSD4.71475 USD
1000 RSD9.42949 USD
2000 RSD18.85898 USD
5000 RSD47.14745 USD
10000 RSD94.29490 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Serbian Dinar
1 USD106.05000 RSD
5 USD530.25000 RSD
10 USD1060.50000 RSD
20 USD2121.00000 RSD
50 USD5302.50000 RSD
100 USD10605.00000 RSD
250 USD26512.50000 RSD
500 USD53025.00000 RSD
1000 USD106050.00000 RSD
2000 USD212100.00000 RSD
5000 USD530250.00000 RSD
10000 USD1060500.00000 RSD