Convert RSD to RON at the real exchange rate

Serbian dinars to Romanian leus today

1,000 rsd
42.50 ron

РСД1.000 RSD = L0.04250 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Romanian Leu
1 RSD0.04250 RON
5 RSD0.21252 RON
10 RSD0.42504 RON
20 RSD0.85009 RON
50 RSD2.12522 RON
100 RSD4.25044 RON
250 RSD10.62610 RON
500 RSD21.25220 RON
1000 RSD42.50440 RON
2000 RSD85.00880 RON
5000 RSD212.52200 RON
10000 RSD425.04400 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Serbian Dinar
1 RON23.52700 RSD
5 RON117.63500 RSD
10 RON235.27000 RSD
20 RON470.54000 RSD
50 RON1,176.35000 RSD
100 RON2,352.70000 RSD
250 RON5,881.75000 RSD
500 RON11,763.50000 RSD
1000 RON23,527.00000 RSD
2000 RON47,054.00000 RSD
5000 RON117,635.00000 RSD
10000 RON235,270.00000 RSD