5 Serbian dinars to Romanian leus

Convert RSD to RON at the real exchange rate

5 rsd
0.21 ron

1.00000 RSD = 0.04249 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.9060516.9720.78545318.29881.324951.319683.2126
1 EUR1.1037118.7320.86696520.19641.462351.4564491.8417
1 MXN0.05892060.053384610.04627941.078180.07806680.07775164.90293
1 GBP1.273151.1534521.6079123.29711.686861.68005105.942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Romanian Leu
1 RSD0.04249 RON
5 RSD0.21244 RON
10 RSD0.42489 RON
20 RSD0.84978 RON
50 RSD2.12445 RON
100 RSD4.24889 RON
250 RSD10.62223 RON
500 RSD21.24445 RON
1000 RSD42.48890 RON
2000 RSD84.97780 RON
5000 RSD212.44450 RON
10000 RSD424.88900 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Serbian Dinar
1 RON23.53560 RSD
5 RON117.67800 RSD
10 RON235.35600 RSD
20 RON470.71200 RSD
50 RON1176.78000 RSD
100 RON2353.56000 RSD
250 RON5883.90000 RSD
500 RON11767.80000 RSD
1000 RON23535.60000 RSD
2000 RON47071.20000 RSD
5000 RON117678.00000 RSD
10000 RON235356.00000 RSD