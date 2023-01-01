20 Serbian dinars to Mexican pesos

Convert RSD to MXN at the real exchange rate

20 rsd
3.20 mxn

1.00000 RSD = 0.16004 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.9060516.9720.78545318.29881.324951.319683.2126
1 EUR1.1037118.7320.86696520.19641.462351.4564491.8417
1 MXN0.05892060.053384610.04627941.078180.07806680.07775164.90293
1 GBP1.273151.1534521.6079123.29711.686861.68005105.942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Mexican Peso
1 RSD0.16004 MXN
5 RSD0.80019 MXN
10 RSD1.60038 MXN
20 RSD3.20076 MXN
50 RSD8.00190 MXN
100 RSD16.00380 MXN
250 RSD40.00950 MXN
500 RSD80.01900 MXN
1000 RSD160.03800 MXN
2000 RSD320.07600 MXN
5000 RSD800.19000 MXN
10000 RSD1600.38000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Serbian Dinar
1 MXN6.24853 RSD
5 MXN31.24265 RSD
10 MXN62.48530 RSD
20 MXN124.97060 RSD
50 MXN312.42650 RSD
100 MXN624.85300 RSD
250 MXN1562.13250 RSD
500 MXN3124.26500 RSD
1000 MXN6248.53000 RSD
2000 MXN12497.06000 RSD
5000 MXN31242.65000 RSD
10000 MXN62485.30000 RSD