Serbian dinar to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Mexican pesos is currently 0.165 today, reflecting a 0.518% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -2.142% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.169 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.164 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.780% increase in value.