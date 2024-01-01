Convert RSD to HUF at the real exchange rate

Serbian dinars to Hungarian forints today

1,000 rsd
3,390 huf

РСД1.000 RSD = Ft3.390 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:37
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Hungarian Forint
1 RSD3.38993 HUF
5 RSD16.94965 HUF
10 RSD33.89930 HUF
20 RSD67.79860 HUF
50 RSD169.49650 HUF
100 RSD338.99300 HUF
250 RSD847.48250 HUF
500 RSD1,694.96500 HUF
1000 RSD3,389.93000 HUF
2000 RSD6,779.86000 HUF
5000 RSD16,949.65000 HUF
10000 RSD33,899.30000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Serbian Dinar
2000 HUF589.98200 RSD
5000 HUF1,474.95500 RSD
10000 HUF2,949.91000 RSD
15000 HUF4,424.86500 RSD
20000 HUF5,899.82000 RSD
30000 HUF8,849.73000 RSD
40000 HUF11,799.64000 RSD
50000 HUF14,749.55000 RSD
60000 HUF17,699.46000 RSD
100000 HUF29,499.10000 RSD
150000 HUF44,248.65000 RSD
200000 HUF58,998.20000 RSD