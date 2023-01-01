50 Serbian dinars to Ghanaian cedis

Convert RSD to GHS at the real exchange rate

50 rsd
5.49 ghs

1.00000 RSD = 0.10976 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.9060516.9720.78545318.29881.324951.319683.2126
1 EUR1.1037118.7320.86696520.19641.462351.4564491.8417
1 MXN0.05892060.053384610.04627941.078180.07806680.07775164.90293
1 GBP1.273151.1534521.6079123.29711.686861.68005105.942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 RSD0.10976 GHS
5 RSD0.54880 GHS
10 RSD1.09760 GHS
20 RSD2.19520 GHS
50 RSD5.48800 GHS
100 RSD10.97600 GHS
250 RSD27.44000 GHS
500 RSD54.88000 GHS
1000 RSD109.76000 GHS
2000 RSD219.52000 GHS
5000 RSD548.80000 GHS
10000 RSD1097.60000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Serbian Dinar
1 GHS9.11082 RSD
5 GHS45.55410 RSD
10 GHS91.10820 RSD
20 GHS182.21640 RSD
50 GHS455.54100 RSD
100 GHS911.08200 RSD
250 GHS2277.70500 RSD
500 GHS4555.41000 RSD
1000 GHS9110.82000 RSD
2000 GHS18221.64000 RSD
5000 GHS45554.10000 RSD
10000 GHS91108.20000 RSD