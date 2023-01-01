20 Serbian dinars to Aruban florins

Convert RSD to AWG at the real exchange rate

20 rsd
0.34 awg

1.00000 RSD = 0.01688 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Aruban Florin
1 RSD0.01688 AWG
5 RSD0.08439 AWG
10 RSD0.16879 AWG
20 RSD0.33758 AWG
50 RSD0.84394 AWG
100 RSD1.68788 AWG
250 RSD4.21970 AWG
500 RSD8.43940 AWG
1000 RSD16.87880 AWG
2000 RSD33.75760 AWG
5000 RSD84.39400 AWG
10000 RSD168.78800 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Serbian Dinar
1 AWG59.24580 RSD
5 AWG296.22900 RSD
10 AWG592.45800 RSD
20 AWG1184.91600 RSD
50 AWG2962.29000 RSD
100 AWG5924.58000 RSD
250 AWG14811.45000 RSD
500 AWG29622.90000 RSD
1000 AWG59245.80000 RSD
2000 AWG118491.60000 RSD
5000 AWG296229.00000 RSD
10000 AWG592458.00000 RSD