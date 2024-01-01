Paraguayan guaranis to Japanese yen today

Convert PYG to JPY at the real exchange rate

₲1.000 PYG = ¥0.01911 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:49
PYG to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JPY
1 PYG to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01910.0204
Low0.01820.0181
Average0.01880.0190
Change4.11%-5.88%
1 PYG to JPY stats

The performance of PYG to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0191 and a 30 day low of 0.0182. This means the 30 day average was 0.0188. The change for PYG to JPY was 4.11.

The performance of PYG to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0204 and a 90 day low of 0.0181. This means the 90 day average was 0.0190. The change for PYG to JPY was -5.88.

Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Japanese Yen
1 PYG0.01911 JPY
5 PYG0.09557 JPY
10 PYG0.19114 JPY
20 PYG0.38228 JPY
50 PYG0.95570 JPY
100 PYG1.91139 JPY
250 PYG4.77848 JPY
500 PYG9.55695 JPY
1000 PYG19.11390 JPY
2000 PYG38.22780 JPY
5000 PYG95.56950 JPY
10000 PYG191.13900 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Paraguayan Guarani
100 JPY5,231.79000 PYG
1000 JPY52,317.90000 PYG
1500 JPY78,476.85000 PYG
2000 JPY104,635.80000 PYG
3000 JPY156,953.70000 PYG
5000 JPY261,589.50000 PYG
5400 JPY282,516.66000 PYG
10000 JPY523,179.00000 PYG
15000 JPY784,768.50000 PYG
20000 JPY1,046,358.00000 PYG
25000 JPY1,307,947.50000 PYG
30000 JPY1,569,537.00000 PYG