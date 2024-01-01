Paraguayan guaranis to Hungarian forints today

Convert PYG to HUF at the real exchange rate

₲1.000 PYG = Ft0.04690 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:47
PYG to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HUF
1 PYG to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04710.0485
Low0.04530.0452
Average0.04650.0467
Change3.59%-1.41%
1 PYG to HUF stats

The performance of PYG to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0471 and a 30 day low of 0.0453. This means the 30 day average was 0.0465. The change for PYG to HUF was 3.59.

The performance of PYG to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0485 and a 90 day low of 0.0452. This means the 90 day average was 0.0467. The change for PYG to HUF was -1.41.

Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Hungarian Forint
1 PYG0.04690 HUF
5 PYG0.23450 HUF
10 PYG0.46901 HUF
20 PYG0.93801 HUF
50 PYG2.34503 HUF
100 PYG4.69006 HUF
250 PYG11.72515 HUF
500 PYG23.45030 HUF
1000 PYG46.90060 HUF
2000 PYG93.80120 HUF
5000 PYG234.50300 HUF
10000 PYG469.00600 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Paraguayan Guarani
2000 HUF42,643.40000 PYG
5000 HUF106,608.50000 PYG
10000 HUF213,217.00000 PYG
15000 HUF319,825.50000 PYG
20000 HUF426,434.00000 PYG
30000 HUF639,651.00000 PYG
40000 HUF852,868.00000 PYG
50000 HUF1,066,085.00000 PYG
60000 HUF1,279,302.00000 PYG
100000 HUF2,132,170.00000 PYG
150000 HUF3,198,255.00000 PYG
200000 HUF4,264,340.00000 PYG