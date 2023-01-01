1 Polish zloty to Nicaraguan córdobas

1.00000 PLN = 9.31733 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 PLN9.31733 NIO
5 PLN46.58665 NIO
10 PLN93.17330 NIO
20 PLN186.34660 NIO
50 PLN465.86650 NIO
100 PLN931.73300 NIO
250 PLN2329.33250 NIO
500 PLN4658.66500 NIO
1000 PLN9317.33000 NIO
2000 PLN18634.66000 NIO
5000 PLN46586.65000 NIO
10000 PLN93173.30000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Polish Zloty
1 NIO0.10733 PLN
5 NIO0.53663 PLN
10 NIO1.07327 PLN
20 NIO2.14654 PLN
50 NIO5.36635 PLN
100 NIO10.73270 PLN
250 NIO26.83175 PLN
500 NIO53.66350 PLN
1000 NIO107.32700 PLN
2000 NIO214.65400 PLN
5000 NIO536.63500 PLN
10000 NIO1073.27000 PLN