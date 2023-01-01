100 Papua New Guinean kinas to Singapore dollars

Convert PGK to SGD at the real exchange rate

100 pgk
35.42 sgd

1.00000 PGK = 0.35416 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867121.1046591.93421.462451.620320.9288418.7034
1 GBP1.1532411.274106.0281.686651.868721.0711821.5707
1 USD0.905250.784929183.22471.32391.466810.840816.9315
1 INR0.01087730.009431450.012015710.01590750.01762470.01010280.203443

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Singapore Dollar
1 PGK0.35416 SGD
5 PGK1.77079 SGD
10 PGK3.54157 SGD
20 PGK7.08314 SGD
50 PGK17.70785 SGD
100 PGK35.41570 SGD
250 PGK88.53925 SGD
500 PGK177.07850 SGD
1000 PGK354.15700 SGD
2000 PGK708.31400 SGD
5000 PGK1770.78500 SGD
10000 PGK3541.57000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 SGD2.82361 PGK
5 SGD14.11805 PGK
10 SGD28.23610 PGK
20 SGD56.47220 PGK
50 SGD141.18050 PGK
100 SGD282.36100 PGK
250 SGD705.90250 PGK
500 SGD1411.80500 PGK
1000 SGD2823.61000 PGK
2000 SGD5647.22000 PGK
5000 SGD14118.05000 PGK
10000 SGD28236.10000 PGK