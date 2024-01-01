5 Papua New Guinean kinas to Jersey pounds

Convert PGK to JEP at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = £0.1956 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:44
PGK to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JEP
1 PGK to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19650.2035
Low0.19040.1904
Average0.19400.1964
Change2.51%-2.69%
1 PGK to JEP stats

The performance of PGK to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1965 and a 30 day low of 0.1904. This means the 30 day average was 0.1940. The change for PGK to JEP was 2.51.

The performance of PGK to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2035 and a 90 day low of 0.1904. This means the 90 day average was 0.1964. The change for PGK to JEP was -2.69.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Jersey pound
1 PGK0.19565 JEP
5 PGK0.97823 JEP
10 PGK1.95645 JEP
20 PGK3.91290 JEP
50 PGK9.78225 JEP
100 PGK19.56450 JEP
250 PGK48.91125 JEP
500 PGK97.82250 JEP
1000 PGK195.64500 JEP
2000 PGK391.29000 JEP
5000 PGK978.22500 JEP
10000 PGK1,956.45000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 JEP5.11131 PGK
5 JEP25.55655 PGK
10 JEP51.11310 PGK
20 JEP102.22620 PGK
50 JEP255.56550 PGK
100 JEP511.13100 PGK
250 JEP1,277.82750 PGK
500 JEP2,555.65500 PGK
1000 JEP5,111.31000 PGK
2000 JEP10,222.62000 PGK
5000 JEP25,556.55000 PGK
10000 JEP51,113.10000 PGK