2000 Jersey pounds to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert JEP to PGK at the real exchange rate

2000 jep
9469.34 pgk

1.00000 JEP = 4.73467 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861441.0945591.06321.464891.626010.9478118.7339
1 GBP1.1608511.27055105.7061.700441.887471.1002621.7462
1 USD0.913650.787061183.19691.338351.485550.8659517.1156
1 INR0.01098140.009460220.012019710.01608650.01785590.01040840.205724

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 JEP4.73467 PGK
5 JEP23.67335 PGK
10 JEP47.34670 PGK
20 JEP94.69340 PGK
50 JEP236.73350 PGK
100 JEP473.46700 PGK
250 JEP1183.66750 PGK
500 JEP2367.33500 PGK
1000 JEP4734.67000 PGK
2000 JEP9469.34000 PGK
5000 JEP23673.35000 PGK
10000 JEP47346.70000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Jersey pound
1 PGK0.21121 JEP
5 PGK1.05604 JEP
10 PGK2.11208 JEP
20 PGK4.22416 JEP
50 PGK10.56040 JEP
100 PGK21.12080 JEP
250 PGK52.80200 JEP
500 PGK105.60400 JEP
1000 PGK211.20800 JEP
2000 PGK422.41600 JEP
5000 PGK1056.04000 JEP
10000 PGK2112.08000 JEP