50 Peruvian nuevo soles to Lesotho lotis

Convert PEN to LSL at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = L4.713 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:23
PEN to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LSL
1 PEN to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.71284.9535
Low4.58314.5831
Average4.66174.7393
Change2.83%-3.54%
1 PEN to LSL stats

The performance of PEN to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7128 and a 30 day low of 4.5831. This means the 30 day average was 4.6617. The change for PEN to LSL was 2.83.

The performance of PEN to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9535 and a 90 day low of 4.5831. This means the 90 day average was 4.7393. The change for PEN to LSL was -3.54.

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Lesotho Loti
1 PEN4.71281 LSL
5 PEN23.56405 LSL
10 PEN47.12810 LSL
20 PEN94.25620 LSL
50 PEN235.64050 LSL
100 PEN471.28100 LSL
250 PEN1,178.20250 LSL
500 PEN2,356.40500 LSL
1000 PEN4,712.81000 LSL
2000 PEN9,425.62000 LSL
5000 PEN23,564.05000 LSL
10000 PEN47,128.10000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 LSL0.21219 PEN
5 LSL1.06094 PEN
10 LSL2.12188 PEN
20 LSL4.24376 PEN
50 LSL10.60940 PEN
100 LSL21.21880 PEN
250 LSL53.04700 PEN
500 LSL106.09400 PEN
1000 LSL212.18800 PEN
2000 LSL424.37600 PEN
5000 LSL1,060.94000 PEN
10000 LSL2,121.88000 PEN